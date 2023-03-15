He is such a professional and humble player: Luton coach on Nakamba

Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town FC manager Rob Edwards has praised Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba describing him as “a professional and humble good lad”.

Edwards’ remarks come a month after he also likened Nakamba with a rechargeable and ‘long lasting’ Duracell battery after playing his first full 90 minutes since December 2021 upon his arrival from Aston Villa in January.

The Warriors star joined Luton Town FC on a six month loan deal after competing the move on transfer deadline day.

He is a regular starter in Edwards’ team, starting in the last seven league games.

Due to his tackles as well the ability to smother the opponents in the midfield, Luton have only conceded twice when the ex-Bantu Rovers player is available.

This has elated Edwards who said to the Luton News: “It’s really important and he’s such a good lad, he walks around and he’s so humble, so happy.

“He’s such a good professional though, and I can see when we are having meetings, or going through set-pieces, whatever it might be, the level of detail.

“He’s asking questions, he’s picking up, you can really see his professionalism and why he’s played at the level he’s played at, and why he’s performing so well for us as well.

Adding to his comments, the manager outlined: “He’s been terrific for us, and long may that continue as well.

“When loan players come in, there’s got to be something that they are going to get from it as well.

“It can’t just be all about us and the club, it’s got to work both ways, and I think certainly in his situation, and Cody’s (Drameh) as well, it’s working well for both parties.

“It gets them the football, but it really helps us as well, as a club.”

“When I spoke to him as we were going through the process of trying to get him in the club, I could see that in him, that humility that he’s got.

“From day one he’s come in and been a part of the group and just loved it. He’s got stuck in, the lads love him and I think he’s really enjoying his football and it’s showing on the pitch.”

“I think it’s well into the future. All I can say at the moment is that I think he’s a terrific player and a terrific person.

“Of course, we want good players and good people at the club, but I think it’s one thing at a time.

“Let’s focus on the here and the now and for him to make the most of it for himself, and for us to get the most out of it for him to try and help us get as many points as we can.

“But we want good people and good players here, of course we do.”

Nakamba joined Luton after falling out of favour at Villa where their manager Unai Emery told the 29-year-old he was “free to leave the club” in January.