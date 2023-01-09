Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ngezi Platinum Stars offload Denver Mukamba and five other players

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 24,426
Mhondoro based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have reportedly offloaded midfield maestro Denver Mukamba.
Mhondoro based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have reportedly offloaded midfield maestro Denver Mukamba.

Mhondoro based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have reportedly offloaded midfield maestro Denver Mukamba.

According to a report by the State run H-Metro newspaper on Monday, the former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder has been “shown the exit door together with six senior players”.

The other six are Last Jesi, Anelka Chivandire, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Junior Zindoga, Derek Bonnah and Issa Ali.

Mukamba who is widely known as a ‘bad boy’ owing to his indiscipline fell down the pecking order in the new Ngezi Platinum Stars’ substantive coach Takesure Chiragwi’s team.

The former Warriors captain and the Bidvest Wits player still had a running contract with Madamburo as Ngezi are nicknamed which was set to expire at the end of this year (2023).

Related Articles

Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint Takesure Chiragwi as new head…

14,590

Ngezi suspend Cosmas Zulu for allegedly…

15,900

Ngezi Platinum Stars replace Nyasha Kadenge, appoint new CEO

11,393

Chicken Inn slip up while DeMbare fans gloat as their team…

23,113

Benjani set for his first big test as a coach against…

15,082

Mukamba rescues Benjani from tasting defeat in debut match…

15,015

Meanwhile, Warriors defender Godknows Murwira who was offloaded by Harare giants Dynamos last week recently joined crosstown rivals CAPS United on a two-year-deal.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments