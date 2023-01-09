Ngezi Platinum Stars offload Denver Mukamba and five other players

Mhondoro based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have reportedly offloaded midfield maestro Denver Mukamba.

According to a report by the State run H-Metro newspaper on Monday, the former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder has been “shown the exit door together with six senior players”.

The other six are Last Jesi, Anelka Chivandire, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Junior Zindoga, Derek Bonnah and Issa Ali.

Mukamba who is widely known as a ‘bad boy’ owing to his indiscipline fell down the pecking order in the new Ngezi Platinum Stars’ substantive coach Takesure Chiragwi’s team.

The former Warriors captain and the Bidvest Wits player still had a running contract with Madamburo as Ngezi are nicknamed which was set to expire at the end of this year (2023).

Meanwhile, Warriors defender Godknows Murwira who was offloaded by Harare giants Dynamos last week recently joined crosstown rivals CAPS United on a two-year-deal.