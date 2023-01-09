Zanu-PF accuses CCC of “stage-managing” violence on elderly in Murewa

The ruling Zanu-PF party has distanced itself from the political violence in Murewa which saw elderly men and women being viciously assaulted and interrogated for attending a gathering of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

A video which has gone viral shows Zanu-PF thugs accosting villagers and flogging them ruthlessly with logs for convening in a meeting in Bhunu, Murehwa, Mashonaland East.

CCC has since issued a statement blaming Zanu-PF for the violent attacks on their members.

“We condemn Zanu PF’s violent attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa. We received a report that Zanu PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani.

“We’ve ensured that they received medical attention and reported the matter to the police,” read the statement.

Shocking footage of ruling Zanu PF party youths assaulting elderly opposition CCC supporters in #Zimbabwe for holding a meeting. pic.twitter.com/swVZu04vrq — Nehanda Radio (@NehandaRadio) January 7, 2023

But Zanu-PF denied the allegations with its Mashonaland East Chairperson Daniel Garwe accusing the main opposition party of having tendencies of stage managing violence.

“Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province has noted with great concern a video circulating on social media purportedly showing a group of individuals physically abusing elderly people in Murewa who are captured on camera saying they had gathered for a meeting for one of the opposition political parties in the country.

“Apart from the disgusting physical abuse captured in the video, the Province is disturbed by allegations that the perpetrators are Zanu-PF members acting on behalf of unidentified bosses.

“The Province hereby distances itself from the individuals in the viral video. They are neither members of Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province nor any known affiliate and were clearly hired to further nefarious agendas including soiling the image of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Second Republic.

“These individuals are not identified anywhere in the video by word or clothing as members of our peace-loving Party. It is therefore presumptuous, hasty and even sinister, to rush to brand them as Zanu-PF members given that we are in an election season often fraught with all sorts of chicanery.”

Garwe further stated: “The opposition Citizen Coalition for Change’s propensity to stage-manage “political violence” incidents ahead of elections is well documented and some of their senior officials are currently before the courts for such lies.

“The possibility that the Murewa incident was also stage-managed to draw negative international attention should not be discounted at this point,” Garwe claimed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since indicated that it was initiating investigations into the matter.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murewa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course,” the police said.