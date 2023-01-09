ZEC delimitation challenger claims being “haunted by CIO operatives”

Tonderai Chidawa, a Zanu-PF proxy who is challenging the legality of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Preliminary Delimitation Report arguing that it was an act of two ZEC commissioners chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and her deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa, has sent a distress call for help claiming that he is being haunted by Central Intelligence Organisation operatives in Harare.

Through his lawyers Madhuku Legal Practitioners, Chidawa wrote to the Speaker of Parliament last week challenging the report claiming that Chigumba and Kiwa hijacked the preliminary report and that other commissioners were not consulted.

He sent an audio yesterday (Sunday) stating that the CIO agents were at his flat in Harare.

“Right now my flat is surrounded by Central Intelligence Organisation agents and one calling himself Mwazha. They are asking me why I am challenging Zec,” Chidawa is heard saying in the audio.

The delimitation report tabled in Parliament last week is already facing setbacks as Chidawa argues that seven Zimbabwe electoral commission commissioners reportedly authored a proposal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have the report set aside due to various flaws.

He has also threatened to take the matter to court if Parliament does not abide by its constitutional obligation.

Chidawa further points out that the report falls short of the constitutional prescriptions that it must be an act of ZEC and not individuals.

He indicated that he has a document signed by seven ZEC Commissioners who claim they were not part of the preliminary delimitation report.

“It appears that the preliminary delimitation report tabled in parliament yesterday (6th January, 2023) is not an act of the ZEC, as a body corporate. At most, it may be an act of the chairperson of the commission and her deputy.

“May Parliament respond to this letter by close of business on Monday 9 January, 2023. My client intends to approach the courts for appropriate relief, on an urgent basis, should parliament fail to fulfill its constitutional obligation as set out in this letter,” read the letter.

In May 2015, Nehanda Radio reported how Chidawa then leader of one of the country’s largest students body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu), was expelled over allegations of sexual abuse and for claiming to be the son of the then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zicosu vice president Stanley Moyo and other members of the student union’s national executive announced Chidawa’s expulsion after allegations arose that he abused female students and victimised others by claiming to be Mnangagwa’s son.

“In accordance to section 33.5 of the union constitution Chidawa is fired for putting the name of the union into disrepute by using his position to sexually abuse young, innocent female students,” said Moyo.

“He has also been going around claiming to be the son of Zimbabwe’s vice president Honourable Emmerson Mnangagwa using a fake national identity card that bears the name Tonderai Mnangagwa, and not his real name, Tonderai Chidawa,” Moyo said.

A dramatic moment ensued at the end of the meeting when Chidawa stormed the press conference and accused Moyo and other senior members of the student body of being sponsored by expelled former Zimbabwe Vice President Joice Mujuru.

“I don’t know what these guys are talking about, this is just rubbish. They have been sent by Gamatox group [Mujuru group],” shouted Chidawa. “I am not going to say much to journalists at the moment, but will wait for directions from Zanu-PF headquarters.”