Bill Antonio breaks into KV Mechelen’s senior team match day squad

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 19,038
Former Dynamos attacking midfielder Bill Antonio plays for Belgian top flight side KV Mechelen.
Former Dynamos Football Club’ winger Bill Antonio was among his side, KV Mechelen’s senior team match day squad on Sunday when they faced off Zult Waragem in a Belgian Pro League fixture played at the Elindus Arena.

Antonio who could have made his Belgian top flight league derby was an unused substitute when Mechelen suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road.

It was the first time that the Prince Edward product was selected in his side’s senior team since joining the Belgian outfit in September last year.

The 20-year-old attacker has been playing for the club’s U-21 side and his impressive performance earned him a place in the senior team.

For the U-21s, Antonio has scored once and provided as many assists.

He opened his scoring account on his debut for Mechelen’s U-21s in October when the youthful side beat Lierse U-21s 1-0 during a Belgian Cup match.

