Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘Mnangagwa has a mindset problem’ – Chamisa on response to power crisis

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 39,915
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for prioritising more than 100 government officials with installation of solar panels at their homes at the taxpayers’ expense.

Zimbabwe is experiencing severe power shortages characterised by long electricity load-shedding schedules of at least 12 hours a day.

Against this background, the media last week exposed that at least 100 top government officials, including service chiefs, are having solar panels installed at their homes at the taxpayers’ expense to cushion them.

It was further revealed that 5 kilovolt solar systems with a market price of US$5 000 are being supplied to the government at a whooping US$14 000 per set amid suspicions of corruption.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday, Chamisa accused Mnangagwa’s leadership of having misplaced priorities. He added that it was not necessary to continue to pamper top government officials when the general populace is struggling.

Related Articles

Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: ED and the cult movement…

15,048

Eddie Cross: There are solutions to the power crisis we face…

34,340

CCC MPs defy Chamisa again on US40k loan, claim he…

40,691

Mthuli Ncube blasted for neglecting Gukurahundi issue in…

31,188

Job Sikhala is ‘the author of his own situation’…

27,490

Hwende dumps rural mobilisation drive, cites…

48,041

“The current leadership has a mind-set problem. It is self-centred and very primitive. Such priorities are similar to those of a goat which simply chooses to eat where it is tethered,” the main opposition leader said.

“The current leadership has a mind-set problem. It is self-centred and very primitive. Such priorities are similar to those of a goat which simply chooses to eat where it is tethered.

“Leaders must avail public goods and services for the people. Once you start arranging privileges for yourself .You will not see the problems around. The reality is that our country is in deep problems economically, politically and socially,” he said.

Chamisa likened the situation in Zimbabwe to an animal farm where “some animals have become more equal than others.”

“The country needs a radical transformation, a reformation of manners and a value reset upon a moral revolution. Leadership is about ethics, public service, integrity, accountability and responsibility. Wrong leadership always has wrong priorities. You cannot expect good priorities from bad leaders.

“Leadership is about values. It is a matrix of ethics, integrity and morals. I don’t blame the tail or the senior civil servants .The head leads. The tone is set at the top. We can’t blame the tail for a dysfunctional head. Leaders must be accountable,” added Chamisa.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments