PSL top scorer Willam Manondo’s CAPS United exit ‘looming’ – report

After a stellar performance in the just concluded 2021/22 Castle Premier Soccer League season, golden boot winner and Soccer Star of the Year first runner up William Manondo is reportedly set to leave CAPS United.

According to multiple reports, CAPS United rivals Dynamos FC are keen to sign Manondo to bolster their squad ahead of the coming PSL season.

A Dynamos official told H-Metro last week that the club has “made him a priority” and “are very close to seal the deal. It’s almost a done deal”.

The former Harare City gunslinger whose target at the start of the season was to score 20 goals, tapped in 17 goals to scoop the golden boot award.

He was three goals ahead of FC Platinum’s attacking midfielder, Walter Musona who was the second top scorer with 14 goals and four ahead of third top scorer Delic Murimba of Ngezi Platinum Stars who netted 13.

Manondo who is the Chibuku Super Cup tournament all-time top goal scorer joined Makepekepe in January from Harare City.