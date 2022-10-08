Its been a challenging time for me, I pray and hope for justice: Kuda Mahachi

Former SuperSport United player Kuda Mahachi has said “Its been a challenging time for me, but I pray and hope the courts will do justice” in the case where he is accused of child abuse, assault and attempted murder of his four-year-old son, Diego.

In an interview with B-Metro, the Warriors star who is alleged to have scalded his son with boiling water resulting in third degree burns, believes justice will take its course when judgement on his trial is out.

“It has been a challenging time for me but I pray and hope the courts will do justice on the matter,” he told the publication.

Mahachi’s remarks comes after he pleaded not guilty to the allegations that are leveled against him by his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu.

Ndlovu alleges that the diminutive Mzilikazi born football star deliberately scalded their four-year-old son with water and assaulted him with a phone charger all over his body.

Furthermore, she (Ndlovu) together with the former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s 82-year-old grandmother, Julian Ntuli, have testified against him in the court.

But despite that, Mahachi remains positive ‘only truth’ and God will set him free in the ongoing case which has lasted for six months so far.

He added: “It has been six trying months now but I still believe my God will do me well.”

Albeit that he has been clubless for several months now after SuperSport United opted not to renew his contract due to the case, the highly rated pint sized speedy midfielder feels he still has what it takes to return to the the field.

“I have been on the sidelines (for six months) but I still believe my legs can still carry me.”

He is also not thinking of hanging his boots anytime soon and admits things are no longer the same.

“I’m not hanging my boots soon. It takes courage but I admit things have never been the same for me.”

Bulawayo based top flight side, Chicken Inn where once reported to be eyeing the player as their coach Joey Antipas is his admirer.