Leon Chiwome listed among 20 most promising youngsters in the EPL

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Leon Chiwome has been named amongst a list of some of the 20 most promising youngsters in the English Premier League (EPL).

The 16-year-old who was born in England to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother is part of the 20 promising players named by the UK publication The Guardian.

He has been recognised by the publication as “one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League”.

He is among the “Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs picked by The Guardian each year.

According to the publication, it picks “best youngsters at each club born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, an age band known as first-year scholars” and Chiwome has identified as one of these young players.

He follows the footsteps of Reiss Nelson and Michael Ndiweni who are two other players linked to Zimbabwe who have also been previously recognized.

This season, Chiwome who joined Wolves from AFC Wimbledon in the summer has netted two times in his first three games for the Wanderers under-18 side.

He has also featured for the side’s under 21s including when he got introduced as a substitute during a EFL Cup match versus Shrewsbury Town in August.

Chiwome received some praise from Wolves academy manager Jonathan Hunter- Barrett who said: “What we saw in him was an excellent profile for a centre-forward who is big, strong and quick.

“He’s very keen to learn and get on the ball, and he knows where the back of the net is,” he told The Guardian.

When he signed for Wolves in July, his ex-manager at Wimbledon academy Michael Hamilton said:

“For Leon (Chiwome) to join a Premier League club, following the departures of other players and staff to higher levels, is a measure of the quality and potential we’ve developed here.

“Leon has applied himself correctly since day one, and he has huge potential. If he continues to apply himself, there’s every chance of him fulfilling his ambitions in the future.

“We wish Leon every success and we will be monitoring his progress closely. Though he wasn’t here long, his potential was obvious from the outset.”