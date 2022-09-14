Kuda Mahachi in ‘hot soup’ as granny and ex-wife testify against him

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Under fire Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi appearing at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates court facing allegations of malicious damage of property in June 2022 (Graphics by Hot263)

Football star Kudakwashe Mahachi could be in ‘hot soup’ after his grandmother and his ex-wife testified against him in court during the ongoing case in which the midfielder is on trial for child abuse and attempted murder of his 4-year-old son Diego.

Mahachi is facing several allegations that include scalding his four year old son with boiling water leading to third degree burns which saw the son’s leg being amputated.

He is also being accused of allegedly assaulting his son with an iron bar on his head and with a phone charger cable all over his body.

Nevertheless, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger pleaded not guilty to all the allegations levelled against him.

Kuda Mahachi who is being represented by his lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda (left) through the Tanaka Law Chambers has dismissed claims he scalded his child.
But giving her testimony before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira, Mahachi’s grandmother Julian Ntuli (82) said the son was severely injured when he saw him at the footballer’s house in Cowdray Park.

Ntuli said: “I was filled with pain when I saw the child’s condition. The house was smelling and I enquired about the whereabouts of the child’s mother.

“I asked the girls (Mahachi’s sisters) to call her and I called her to the house.”

It is believed Mahachi “smuggled” his son into Zimbabwe from South Africa (where the alleged abuse took place) using Malayitsha as the mode of transport.

Reports suggest the talented speedy winger did not tell his son’s mother (ex-wife) Marita Ndlovu.

Under fire Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi appearing at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates court facing allegations of malicious damage of property in June 2022

Meanwhile, yesterday (Monday) Mahachi’s ex-wife continued to give testimony before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dzira while a specialist surgeon at Mpilo Hospital known as Dr Tokwe provided ‘evidence’.

The former argues her child was ‘deliberately’ injured by his father in South Africa when he had visited him earlier this year and was then “smuggled” through the Beitbridge Border Post using Malayitsha.

“When I got there (at Mahachi’s house), I found the child lying on the sofa with bandages on his head and legs, and his body was swollen,” she told the court.

While the latter reportedly told the court he “received the child in a bad state with some infected and fresh wounds all over his body before attending to him”.

Mahachi’s ongoing case was adjourned to tomorrow (Thursday 15 September) for continuation of the trial.

