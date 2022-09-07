Gutu man kills father over the cutting down of trees

By Trymore Tagwirei | Masvingo Mirror |

A 24-year-old man from Mazonde Village under Chief Gutu, killed his father after he struck him six times on the head with an axe.

The two had a misunderstanding on Friday after the accused person was told not to cut trees in the yard by his father.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Allegations are that on Saturday last week at around 5:30pm, Alouis Mafukidze (24) killed his father Tsikirayi Mafukidze (47) with an axe after the two had a misunderstanding over the cutting of trees at their home.

A misunderstanding ensued after the accused’s father came home drunk and advised him not to cut trees in their yard.

After the accused was instructed not to cut down trees within their yard he got angry. He furiously charged towards his father armed with an axe and struck him six times on the head. He died on the spot.

The heinous crime was witnessed by the deceased’s 79 -year -old mother who tried to refrain the accused but failed. Alouis was arrested and Police investigations are still underway.