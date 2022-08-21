Court refuses to release Chipinge businessman’s passport

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Masvingo Mirror |

Chipinge Magistrates court has thrown out an application by Chipinge businessman Edmore Mwoyongewenyu popularly known as Doda for the release of his passport so that he can travel to South Africa on business.

Doda who is facing an attempted murder count and another one for firing a firearm and is jointly charged with Vincent Mapuranga and Moses Mazuku made the application last week.

The application was thrown out by Magistrate Alfred Chinembiri.

The three and seven others who are still at large teamed up and assaulted a soldier Shepherd Makwenjere for having an affair with his 20-year-old wife Naume Makuyana.

Doda allegedly produced a loaded pistol and fired twice in the air during the assault and was freed on ZWL $100 000 bail for both counts. He reports to police thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm. He was also ordered to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalized.

Doda who is the owner of Superpower Construction said he needed to travel to SA to buy equipment for his company. Masvingo Mirror