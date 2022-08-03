Joel “Josta” Ngodzo rejoins Makepekepe

A week after being released by his childhood club Highlanders FC, midfield maestro Joel “Josta” Ngodzo has made his way back to the capital to re-unite with his former paymasters CAPS United.

However, the club is yet to give an official confirmation on the return of the reigning Soccer Star of the Year who won the gong playing for them in 2019.

But despite that photos of the 32-year-old lanky midfielder wearing the team’s newly sponsored tracksuit which has faced a lot of criticism due to its colours resembling those of their rivals Dynamos have made rounds in various social media platforms.

To add on, the former Mzilikazi High pupil also changed his whatsapp profile picture inserting the current photo wearing the new Makepekepe tracksuit seated on the entrance of the team’s highly rated bus.

Josta’s reunion with the former CUP Kings comes after he was released by the Bulawayo giants last week Wednesday.

“The club can confirm it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made to the club during his stay.

“We wish him well in his new endeavours,” Highlanders wrote in their statement.

A day after Ngodzo’s release, the Bosso gaffer Baltermar Brito explained reasons behind the club’s decision to let go of the former FC Platinum player.

“Joel doesn’t belong to our squad. We wish him all the luck in the next step of his career. We felt he couldn’t fit what we requested for the position he took in the field,” he said during a pre-match briefing held at the club’s offices last Thursday.

“With us he was a professional player. We released him because we don’t care about status, but care about performance.

“We know his status is big and we don’t care about status but performance. We’re with the people that we know and think can fit the request for the positions that they have.

“He was very professional when he was with us. Maybe he can go to the other sides and do well because he is not a bad player.

“It was only a technical decision. We looked at him and felt he doesn’t have the details and background needed for that position, so maybe it’s better that he goes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ngodzo was also linked with a move to join the relegation threatened side Bulawayo City where his elder brother Johannes (Ngodzo) is part of the technical team as an assistant coach.