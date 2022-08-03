Zim teen Tavonga Kuleya signs pro contract with Doncaster Rovers

England-born teenage sensation Tavonga Kuleya has become the latest Zimbabwean football star to put pen to paper to sign a professional contract with an English club.

Kuleya, 18 signed a professional contract with English League Two side Doncaster Rovers this week after a successful trial.

The club announced on Tuesday on their Twitter handle, “We are pleased to announce that winger Tavonga Kuleya has signed professional terms with the club.”

Speaking on Kuleya’s elevation to sign his first professional contract Rovers’ gaffer Gary McSheffrey said: “I’m delighted for him, he’s come back from a shoulder injury, and he’s come back this summer and played and trained well and grafted for this opportunity.

“He has got something different to others. When I had him in the U18s I challenged him all the time to add more goals and assists to his game.

“He’s very exciting on the eye and physically he’s developing well. In a couple of years, I can see him being a strong, physical, fast man.”

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old who plays as a winger expressed his delight after being offered his first professional contract by the English League Two outfit.

“I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer’s been important on my journey as he has taught me a lot of things,” said Kuleya.

“It’s helpful having worked with him previously. I know his style of play and what his expectations are which will help me slot straight in.”

Writing on their website Doncaster Rovers said: “He started his career with Rovers in 2018 in the U15s squad and has quickly made his mark impressing through his scholarship which ultimately landed him a professional deal.

“The winger has been training with the squad during pre-season and has featured across various friendlies, including a recent win against Wakefield.”

Kuleya who was born in England joins the likes of Isaac Mabaya, Leon Chiwome, Michael Ndiweni, Tawanda Maswanhise and Luther Munakandafa to become the latest player with Zimbabwean roots to sign first professional football contract.

He is eligible to represent Zimbabwe at international level playing for the Warriors despite for him being born in England but to Zimbabwean parents.