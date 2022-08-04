Former Warriors skipper Willard Katsande set to hang up his boots

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs skipper Willard “Salt and Vinegar” Katsande (36) is set to hang up his boots, retiring from the professional game and will be named a new brand ambassador for Sekhukhune United.

Katsande’s retirement was reported by South Africa’s football outlet iDiski Times on Wednesday.

The report comes after the 36-year-old hard tackling midfielder was a notable omission on the squad list for Sekhukhune who were now his paymasters ahead of the 2022/23 DSTV Premiership campaign.

“Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is set to retire from professional football and be named a brand ambassador for Sekhukhune United,” iDiski Times wrote.

“Sekhukhune announced a 33-man squad on Wednesday with Katsande a notable omission from the list.

“iDiski Times can confirm the player has come to terms he can no longer perform to the level he’s upheld for more than a decade in the top-flight of South African football and will serve in a new role at the club.”

Salt and Vinegar hangs up his boots after spending twelve years playing in the South African top flight league.

He arrived in South Africa in 2010 when he joined then Ajax Cape Town now known as Cape Town Spurs before moving to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in 2011.

The Zimbabwean international then spent ten years at Naturena emerging as one of the club’s legends after winning several trophies including two league titles, the Nedbank Cup as well as the MTN8 Cup.

He was then released by the club last year and joined Sekhukhune United upon their promotion into the DSTV Premiership and made eighteen appearances for the club.

In the South African top flight league the 36-year-old made a combined 341 appearances across all competitions for all the teams he played for while in Zimbabwe he turned out for the defunct Gunners and Highway FC.