Boss Pangolin’s family still in shock after suicide, murder of lover

The family of the late Ximex Mall dealer Tafadzwa “Boss Pango” Murengwa (29) say they are still in shock over the sequence of events that saw him shoot dead his ex-lover Samantha Dzapata and then commit suicide inside a car.

Boss Pango was buried at his rural home in Murengwa Village, Guruve on Wednesday, shortly after a funeral service was held in Harare in the morning.

One of his uncles, Vincent Murengwa spoke to the State owned H Metro newspaper;

“We knew nothing about his love troubles and if only he had told us, maybe, we could have advised and prevented this tragedy.

“He was reserved and had even lied to another uncle that he was going to China.

“He never said anything to us, and all we know is what’s on those audios circulating on social media.

“The whole family is still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact that he took his own life, and that of his girlfriend,” said Murengwa.

According to Vincent, the Murengwa family is willing to compensate the Dzapata family, after Boss Pango gunned downed their daughter Samantha.

“We engaged the Dzapatas and they said they will get back to us over the issue.

“Izvi zvinhu zvatakaitirwa nevana so, none of us is to blame and we all should meet halfway,” he said.

With speculation still swirling that he stage managed his suicide, the family said it’s still waiting for post-mortem results to determine Pango’s actual cause of death.

Last week we reported how Murengwa consumed an unknown chemical substance whilst in his car and was pronounced dead on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.