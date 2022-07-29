Bosso coach explains why he released midfield maestro Ngodzo

Highlanders FC head coach Baltermar Brito has opened up on the reasons why the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants offloaded the reigning Soccer Star of the Year and midfield maestro Joel “Josta” Ngodzo.

Speaking during a pre-match briefing held at the Bosso offices yesterday ahead of their fixture versus Tenax at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo at the weekend, Brito outlined that he felt Josta “couldn’t fit” in his preferred team.

“Joel doesn’t belong to our squad. We wish him all the luck in the next step of his career. We felt he couldn’t fit what we requested for the position he took in the field,” said Brito.

The 70-year-old Brazilian born gaffer further said the decision was taken despite focusing on the aspect that Josta a product of Bosso is still considered by a section of the club’s fans as one of the best midfielders in the land.

“With us he was a professional player. We released him because we don’t care about status, but care about performance.

“We know his status is big and we don’t care about status but performance. We’re with the people that we know and think can fit the request for the positions that they have.

“He was very professional when he was with us. Maybe he can go to the other sides and do well because he is not a bad player.

“It was only a technical decision. We looked at him and felt he doesn’t have the details and background needed for that position, so maybe it’s better that he goes,” he added.

According to sources, the former assistant to the highly rated Jose Mourinho believes in the modern football system known as the “High Pressing” tactic which also requires high intensity in players.

As a result, the Portuguese felt Josta a ‘slow but sure’ type of a player could not sustain to his required “High Pressing” systematic play.

The former FC Platinum and the Zambian top flight side Buildcon player was released on Wednesday after agreeing to terminate his contract with his boyhood club (Bosso).

“The club can confirm it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made to the club during his stay. We wish him well in his new endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

Following his departure, the seasoned football star is being linked with a move to his former paymasters CAPS United as well as bottom side Bulawayo City who have shown their interest.

Meanwhile, after parting ways with Josta on Thursday the club announced the elevation of three junior players from their development side Bosso 90 namely; Mason Mushore (20), Daniel Musendami (22) and Nigel Ncube.

Mushore who plays as a midfielder has been touted as Ngodzo’s replacement while Ncube is a defender and Musendami is a striker.