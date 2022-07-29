Former minister Martin Dinha shoots self, fighting off armed robbers

National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson Martin Dinha accidentally shot himself on the leg while fighting off armed robbers on Tuesday around 10pm in Greendale, Harare.

The former Mashonaland Central Resident Minister is currently undergoing treatment for his wounds at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The incident happened when Dinha had just arrived from India where he had gone on NRZ business.

He confirmed the development to NewsDay.

“I was attacked on Tuesday night by armed men and got injured. I have a bullet in my pelvis and I am awaiting surgery,” Dinha said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident adding that investigations were being carried out.

“Investigations are still underway and we will advise on any developments. For now, no suspects have been arrested. As police we are treating the matter as armed robbery,” Nyathi said.

Armed robberies have caused havoc in Zimbabwe with the security personnel implicated in most cases.

Last week, a South African-based suspected armed robber, Ephraim Douglas Dube (54), believed to be part of a gang that robbed seven churches, was fatally injured while two suspected accomplices were seriously injured after they were involved in a shootout with police at Glen View 1 Shopping Centre in Harare.

Dube died a day after being admitted to hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout.