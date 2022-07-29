Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Hunt appoints Onismor Bhasera as new SuperSport United captain

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 25,537 6
Zimbabwean defender — Onismor Bhasera playing for SuperSport United (Picture via Goal.com)
Zimbabwean defender — Onismor Bhasera playing for SuperSport United (Picture via Goal.com)

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has appointed 36-year-old Zimbabwean international Onismor Bhasera as the club’s new captain for the upcoming DSTV Premiership season set to commence next weekend.

The veteran defender who has been with the Pretoria based side since 2016 was given the captaincy role following the departure of their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who joined champions Mamelodi Sundowns this month.

Speaking to journalists at the launch of the upcoming DSTV Premiership campaign held on Thursday, Hunt confirmed Bhasera as the new captain of Matsantsantsa Apitoli.

“Bash (Bhasera) will be the captain this season,” said Hunt who further highlighted that the Warriors defender “Is an experienced and a great professional player.”

He added: “He’s a leader and I think he’ll do well in that role. He had a great season last year and we need someone to speak up and keep the standards as high as possible not only on the pitch but off the pitch and I’m sure Bash will do a great job.

“He has full support, I elected him, it was an undemocratic decision.”

Bhasera signed a one year contract extension with SuperSport last year in August.

