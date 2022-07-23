Susan Mutami repeats allegation that Mnangagwa sexually abused her when she was 15

Controversial Australia based philanthropist Susan Mutami has repeated her claims that she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa inside a Jeep vehicle in 2005 when she was only 15 years old.

Mutami made the allegations yesterday (Friday) while addressing a Twitter space that was attended by more than 12 000 people.

She claims Mnangagwa who was only a Cabinet Minister at the time, forced her to suck his manhood while they were inside green jeep vehicle that looked like a military issue.

She even proceeded to describe how the President has light skin from the area of his knees up to his groin area, presumably seeing this because his trousers were down.

Attempts to report the abuse to Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia were in vain as she claims the now First Lady accused her of being a prostitute.

Mutami went further to explosively allege that she had an affair with the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and that Mnangagwa clashed several times with Moyo over her.

She claims she has a child with Moyo who in November 2017 showed up on State TV, the ZBC, to announce the military coup that toppled the late President Robert Mugabe.

She claimed that during the years before the coup, Mnangagwa launched an espionage campaign to monitor her affair with Moyo.

According to Mutami, Mnangagwa through his personal assistant of more than 30 years, Magna Muganhiri, wanted to expose the affair to Moyo’s wife Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, the current chair of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Because of this Mutami claims she and Moyo avoided meeting in Zimbabwe.

Mutami cited that Mnangagwa wanted her so much that he was prepared to do anything to disqualify Moyo from the game, even politically.

She claims Moyo also assigned his nephew Hermish Moyo to act as her husband and the father of their child in order to cover up for his reputation.

She fleshed out the allegations with detail that was graphic, explosive and, in parts.

“He told me to stop telling people about this child because it would mess up his career. He said we should meet in a third country citing ‘these people (Mnangagwa and his PA) are telling Matanda-Moyo (wife) a lot of things.

“We used to meet in Addis Ababa,” she said.

About the child, Mutami said DNA tests were done and it was confirmed it was Moyo’s child. She said the papers were with her lawyer in Harare.

Commenting on the allegations by Mutami, Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi blamed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for sponsoring the expose. (See Tweet below).