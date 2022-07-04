NSSA GM Arthur Manase sent on leave over corruption allegations

National Social Security Authority (NSSA) General Manager Arthur Manase has been sent on forced leave after Nehanda Radio exposed him as the mastermind behind the alleged looting of millions of dollars in hefty allowances and benefits from underpaid pensioners living in abject poverty.

NSSA chairman Percy Toriro on Monday confirmed that Manase has been sent on leave and Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health has been appointed as the Acting General Manager.

“Stakeholders must have followed with concern several allegations of problems at NSSA over the past few months. The challenges are multi-layered and could be attributable to a variety of factors.

“Different state entities, including Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), have been seized with the issues. The Board has also been conducting its own investigations into the allegations,” read the statement.

“A comprehensive investigation has been instituted to get to the bottom of the matters. To support this and ensure that the exercise is conducted in an independent and transparent environment, the board is sending the General Manager on leave until the exercise is complete.

“The board fully supports all investigations as it believes this will restore confidence in NSSA.

“The board has in the interim appointed Dr Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, as Acting General Manager to ensure business continuity whilst the investigation takes place. Stakeholders should therefore expect continuous uninterrupted service. Kindly be advised accordingly.”

Last month, Nehanda Radio revealed that NSSA was busy pleasing top bosses through hefty allowances despite failing its mandate of establishing sustainable social security schemes for civil servants in Zimbabwe.

Investigations further revealed that Manase received a US$750 000 housing loan and continued to receive a monthly US$2 500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns a home. Five luxury vehicles had since been allocated to him.

During his time, top executives also received loans ranging from US$60 000 to US$100 000 and top of the range latest land discovery vehicles after receiving loans.

The entire NSSA board recently took a luxurious vacation in Kenya, Mombasa, branded as a strategic training to improve services for pensioners.

A source close to Nehanda Radio claimed that Manase has been restructuring influential positions such as financial director, head of audit, and head of procurement at NSSA in order to puppeteer his launchpad for looting.

Manase is further accused of either redeploying or firing all employees who oppose his illegal moves.

Nehanda Radio understands that ZACC is camping at NSSA to probe the parastatal and Manase is alleged to be among the persons of interest.

While pensioners with more than 20 years of service are paid a pittance ranging from ZWL14 025 to ZWL34 000, NSSA directors and former directors are reportedly paid yearly holiday allowances of US$15,000 per individual, as well as high unlimited school fees allowances running into millions of US dollars per year.