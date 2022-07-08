Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said “thorough investigations are being made” at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) following the suspension of the authority’s general manager Arthur Manase.

Manase was sent on a forced leave after a report by Nehanda Radio exposed him as the mastermind behind the alleged looting of millions of dollars in hefty allowances and benefits from underpaid pensioners living in abject poverty.

Addressing the media this week, Mavima said allegations against Manase were prompted by “social media” but investigations were being carried out to get to the bottom of the matters.

“These allegations have been taken very seriously even though the source initially was just social media. There is work that is being done right now to try and get to the bottom of those allegations.

“Some actions have been taken against senior management. But they remain allegations and thorough investigations are being made,” the Minister said.

“Having said that, we also took that as an opportunity to look at how governance systems especially within the authority can be improved so that we can protect the investments that Zimbabweans are putting into this social protection.”

Nehanda Radio understands that the authority is being probed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid corruption and corporate malpractice controversies.

The allegations stem from reports that top bosses were getting hefty allowances. This is despite the fact that the authority is failing its mandate of establishing sustainable social security schemes for civil servants in Zimbabwe.

Nehanda Radio investigations also established that Manase received a US$750 000 housing loan and continued to receive a monthly US$2 500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns a home. Five luxury vehicles had since been allocated to him.

During his time, top executives also received loans ranging from US$60 000 to US$100 000 and top of the range latest Land Rover Discovery vehicles after receiving loans.