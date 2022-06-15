‘Zanu PF thinks we are cowards yet we just don’t want violence’ – Chamisa

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged his supporters to desist from violence even when they are being attacked by rival Zanu PF members.

He said this while addressing mourners at the funeral of a party member Moreblessing Ali who was abducted by suspected Zanu-PF thugs and found murdered after more than two weeks.

Known CCC members’ houses were burnt during a confrontation on Tuesday over the burial of Ali. The ruling party supporters were allegedly trying to hijack the funeral.

The orgy of violence started after the local Zanu PF councilor declared Nyatsime a Zanu-PF territory and banning Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime ended up sending police backup to reportedly protect his Zanu-PF supporters.

The deceased’s family lawyer Job Sikhala was arrested in the process.

Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC) was also taken to Harare Central Police and is being charged with “inciting public violence” just like Sikhala.

But Chamisa urged his supporters: “No violence. We are a peaceful team. Don’t be afraid we will prosper with this peace.”

He added: “They see our silence and think that we are cowards. What we know is that violence does not build a nation. Violence can not save a generation. We have a duty to promote peace as they promote darkness and violence. We have the duty to resist the temptation to drive this country into anarchy because that is what they want.

“The liberation struggle was never about anarchy, terrorism. You don’t kill when you have support. What bothers me is that a Zanu PF councillor came here to beat up people. We’ve a councillor being the top thug. But don’t be provoked.”

The police confirmed the arrest of Sikhala.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Job Sikhala has been arrested in connection with the orgy of public violence which occurred in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza this afternoon. More details to follow,” read the statement.