Job Sikhala arrested after clashes at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has been arrested for allegedly inciting “public violence” after the chaos and pandemonium that was caused by Zanu PF supporters beating up mourners at slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake.

Sikhala, also the lawyer representing Ali’s family, confirmed that he is being held at the Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section.

After Zanu PF supporters attacked rival CCC supporters, the opposition members retaliated by torching a house belonging to a local councillor and Zanu PF activist implicated in the abduction of Ali.

It’s being reported that police besieged Sikhala’s home and ordered him into their vehicles.

Nehanda Radio also understands Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC) was taken to Harare Central Police and is being charged with “inciting public violence” just like Sikhala.

Ali was allegedly abducted on May 24 by suspected Zanu PF activists, who chopped her body and dumped it in a disused well in Nyatsime, Beatrice.

The State Media and Police have countered this narrative and instead claim she was killed by her former boyfriend, Pius Jamba, who is being sought by police.