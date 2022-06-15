Pitso Mosimane parts company with Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a statement issued on Monday announced they have parted company with highly rated South African international coach Pitso Mosimane.

According to the club’s statement both Mosimame and the Red Devils parted company via mutual consent.

In fact, Mosimane is the one who requested to leave the giants.

“Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways,” reads the first part of the statement.

“Mahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yassin Mainsour, the chair of Al Ahly Football Company; Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member and the planning committee members, to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

“They decided he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he has managed.

“However during the meeting that was previously held Mosimane requested to leave and [said] that he is satisfied with the achievements he accomplished at the club.

“Mosimane’s decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club, and to thank him for his achievements with Ahly.”

In reaction to the new development, the gaffer took to his Twitter account and shared his good bye message.

“For last 20 months, this is our journey that God has blessed us with. God bless. We are thankful and humbled,” the ex-Sundowns head coach tweeted.

“Al Hamdullila. Shukran. Club of the Century. The Best in the Continent. Thanks for the opportunity and History. You gave me love, chanted my name and gave me the outmost respect. Enshalla, we meet again. Love the team,” Mosimame added.

Furthermore, reports indicate the serial Caf Champions League winner is set to leave the club with trusted lieutenants in the name of the fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

Since joining Al Ahly in September 2020 from Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso [Mosimane] won himself a couple of trophies with the club including back to back CAF Champions League titles in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Before his arrival, Al Ahly had last won the prestigious CAF Champions League trophy seven years back.

Also adding to the silverware he won with the Egyptian giants, Mosimane scooped the Egyptian Cup and the CAF Super Cup twice.

He also helped the club finish as the winners for the Egyptian Premier League title in 2019-20, however his predecessor Rene Weiler was in charge of some of the games played during that campaign before he (Pitso) arrived.

The former SuperSport United coach also helped the Red Devils to their best finish of third position at the Fifa Club World Cup twice in succession.

Nonetheless, he missed on a record breaking successive third CAF Champions League title with the club when he lost 2-0 to Wydad Athletic in this year’s (2021-2022) final which was marred by home venue controversy.