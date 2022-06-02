Pomona scandal: CCC councillors vote to end US$344 million contract

Harare councillors have adopted two motions to suspend the US$344 million contract awarded to a Netherlands based company fronted in Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins and family friend Delish Nguwaya.

At least 23 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors who attended the special meeting also resolved to appoint a committee to review the entire waste-to-energy contract.

The City of Harare (COH) last year handed over for free the Pomona dumpsite to Geogenix BV, a shadowy company blacklisted in Europe.

The company is expected to turn waste into energy.

It will be paid at least US$22 000 a day and US$14,600,000 a year, translating to more than US$344 million for 30 years according to the contract already working.

The central government through the Cabinet approved the Pomona Waste to Energy Project, and under the direction of the Minister of Local Government July Moyo directed the COH to implement it.

The outrageous terms and conditions of the contract caused public outcry. For instance, the city is expected to pay US$22 000 per day to Geogenix B.V even without dumping waste.

It was further established that Geogenix B.V, was, without going to tender, given Pomona Dump sites for free by COH councillors led by then acting Mayor Stewart Mutizwa in June last year.

The Local Government Minister had strategically suspended substantive Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume in order to fast-track the corrupt deal.

Harare North MP Norman Markham has since approached the High Court challenging the project.