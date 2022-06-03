SA lower division clubs banned over shocking 59-1, 33-1 victories

Bizarre football score lines, specifically 59-1 and 33-1 at fulltime, have landed four clubs from Limpopo, who were playing in the South African (SA) lower division in hot soup.

This comes after the country’s football governing body, SAFA, ‘in a no nonsense mood’, last week, handed lifetime bans to the lower league division clubs who were allegedly involved in a match fixing scandal.

The bizarre incidents which sent shock waves within the SA football fraternity, if not across the region or the world at large, happened last month (Saturday 21 May).

It involved four clubs, Matiyasi FC, Nsami Mighty Birds, Shivulani Dangerous Tigers and Kotoko Happy Boys.

It seems a lot of questions were raised when Matiyasi FC who were seeking automatic promotion to the Provincial ABC Motsepe League, thumped Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1 with 41 of the goals scored said to have been own goals.

Ironically, one of the scorers recorded to have scored in the second half was contradictorily recorded to have received a red card in the first half.

Elsewhere, Shivulani Dangerous Tigers, who were also in tight contest chasing promotion but were behind by three points and a 18 goals goal difference beat Kototo Happy Boys 33-1 the same afternoon Matiyasi FC won 59-1.

In that match, seven own goals were also recorded while 41 were recorded in the match pitting Matiyasi FC and Mighty Birds.

As a result, all four teams were called for a hearing in Giyani, Limpopo on 25 May and they were all charged after being found guilty of contravening SAFA rules.

This was reported by a South African football outlet FARPost on Monday.

“FARPost has the verdict signed by the region’s DC Chairperson Joseph Mateta, released on 28 May 2022,” the publication wrote in its story.

“In the verdict, the region has permanently banned all four clubs involved in the two matches from all football activities for breaching SAFA rules.

“The officials implicated from both clubs have also been given a five-year suspension from all football activities within the Mopani region.

“They are Eddy Hlungwani, team manager of Shivulani Dangerous Tigers and Malanguti Macheke, the coach of Kotoko Happy Boys. Kaizer Hlungwani, the head coach of Matiyasi FC, and Kulani Thwala, the head coach of Nsami Mighty Birds.”