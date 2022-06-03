Mwonzora appoints two MPs to replace Khupe and Nomvula Mguni

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC Alliance has appointed two proportional representation MPs to replace former party vice president Thokozani Khupe and Nomvula Mguni who were recalled.

Khupe was suspended by the party on January 12 after she accused Mwonzora of stealing party funds.

In February, the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda then wrote to Khupe and Mguni, both proportional representation MPs informing them that he had received a letter from the party recalling them.

The two joined the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Khupe started to mobilise supporters for CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s MPs ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Visitor Ndebele and Florence Nyika will take up the seats left by Mguni and Khupe.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7)(a) of Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that Ndebele Visitor and Nyika Florence, registered voters of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, who were nominated by the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) party to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly that occurred following the recall of Honourable Nomvula Mguni and Honourable Thokozani Khupe have been appointed as members of the National Assembly for Bulawayo Province by virtue of section 124(1)(b) of the Constitution with effect from the 27th May 2022,” read the official notice.

“The appointment of these members of the National Assembly was published in the Government Gazette, General Notice 1174 of 2022 dated 27 May 2022.”

Khupe and Mwonzora were largely responsible for the by-elections held three months ago after they recalled more than half of MPs who supported Chamisa.

When a leadership dispute erupted between the two, Mwonzora recalled Khupe along with Mguni.