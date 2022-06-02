Khama Billiat survives ruthless Kaizer Chiefs squad clear out

Former Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat appears to have survived a massive clear out that has been embarked by his team Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season.

Amakhosi who finished the season on a low resulting in the sacking of their head coach Stuart Baxter with Arthur Zwane appointed the new gaffer began a massive squad overhaul yesterday (Wednesday).

The Soweto giants who seem to be on an intense rebuilding exercise for next season wielded the axe on not less than seven players including striker Samir Nurkovic.

The list of other players who have been shown the exit door include Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Cardoso and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Furthermore, it looks like Amakhosi are clearly in serious business following the shocking exit of their talented and promising attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma.

After they had confirmed the departure of seven other players on Wednesday, today (Thursday) the club announced they have parted ways with Zuma who still had a one year contract remaining.

According to multiple reports, the 27-year-old talented midfielder’s contract was terminated after numerous disciplinary issues.

Meanwhile, Billiat’s ‘fingers are crossed’ following Chiefs’ massive clear out and reports indicate that more players are expected to be axed at the Naturena.

Notwithstanding, the 31-year-old lanky forward’s survival from the chop might not be a surprise after his impressive performance in the ended 2021/22 season.

Billiat netted seven times and provided eight assists after 27 appearances.

His combination with Keagan Dolly has been instrumental for the Gold and Black Soweto based DSTV Premiership outfit.