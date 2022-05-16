Robert Mugabe Jnr admitted at Singapore hospital over lung collapse

Late former President Robert Mugabe’s son Robert Jnr is reportedly admitted at a Singapore hospital over a right lung collapse after he had traveled to Singapore on business.

According to an Instagram post by Ingoda TV, Robert Jnr was rushed to a hospital in Singapore after his right lung collapsed when he had traveled to Singapore.

A collapsed lung or pneumothorax refers to a condition in which the space between the wall of the chest cavity and the lung itself fills with air, causing all or a portion of the lung to collapse.

Symptoms of collapsed lung include sharp, stabbing chest pain that worsens on breathing or with deep inhalation that often radiates to the shoulder and or back; and a dry, hacking cough.

According to Ingoda TV “This happened the following day after he had landed in Singapore on Saturday and it’s alleged he was by himself when it all happened. The following day during early evening hours, Singapore Time around 6/7pm it is alleged he started to have some chest pains on his Right Upper Body side.”

“He couldn’t breath well and he decided to go to the hospital. It’s said as soon as got there he was admitted and told his Right Lung had Collapsed and they needed to operate him but the cause of it wasn’t mentioned.

“Fortunately Robert went through a successful operation (surgery) on his Right Lung, and its said he is now stable and recovering. He was recently moved out of an ICU where he was being administered.

Robert Jnr joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaigning team led by controversial cleric Passion Java this year. His father died in Singapore from prostate cancer after he was removed from power through a military coup by Mnangagwa.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has been calling for better health facilities in Zimbabwe slammed the Zanu-PF authorities for sending their children to foreign hospitals while local hospitals are dilapidated.

“When I fight for better hospitals, Zanu-PF crooks call me unpatriotic,” he said.

“But this is the reality of their version of patriotism. You and your family are thrown into ghost hospitals, whilst they use your money in foreign hospitals.

“When I fight for better hospitals, they call me a sell out, yet they use looted funds to get the best healthcare abroad.

“Here you don’t even have access to paracetamol. This is what patriotism looks like to Zanu-PF.

“Your people die whilst they get the best treatment money buys!”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist identified as Lynne Stactia on Twitter said: “The Witches and Wizards will never change… no matter how they smile at you, the mission is the same… trust them at your peril! Get well soon x”

Another activist Lissa Ncube blamed Robert Jnr’s ailment on an assassination attempt by Zanu-PF.

“Shona elders say “mazvokuda mavanga enyora” In November 2017, if Mugabe refused to step down, the coup architects were ready to kill him.

“Then 5 years later you join the same squad and expect roses? They rather put flowers on your chest,” Ncube said.