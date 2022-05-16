Mahachi accuses ex-girlfriend, hospital authorities of blocking treatment of his son

SuperSport United FC star Kudakwashe Mahachi who is accused of scalding his four year old son, is blaming his ex-girlfriend (the mother of the child) and accusing her of conniving with Mpilo Hospital authorities to block the treatment of the minor child.

Last week SuperSport United suspended their player over claims he assaulted his 4-year-old son and scalded him with boiling water.

This came after Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu accused the Warriors star of abusing their child, and scalding him with water in South Africa before smuggling him back to Zimbabwe.

She also alleged she was battling to have the child treated for third degree burns at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, something which Mahachi claims he is yet to determine.

The South African based soccer star, through his lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers on Sunday told Nehanda Radio that Maritha was blocking him from deploying his team of medical experts to assess the condition of the child.

“My client reached out to Maritha to say let’s arrange for a second opinion that will confirm what the minor child is suffering from,” Sibanda said.

“Maritha unfortunately declined to that demand by Mr Mahachi. What is shocking is that Mr Mahachi indicated that Marita was at liberty to choose medical practitioners of her choice so that a second opinion can be made.

“And this assessment by my client was to find out the extent to which whatever ailment the minor child is suffering from and to assess whether or not he is getting adequate medical attention.

He further accused Mpilo authorities of “equally in support of what Marita is doing. We have just read in the press that they have beefed up security around the minor child in order to bar the father from accessing the minor child.

“But what is worrying is that the minor child needs medical attention as opposed to security at this current stage.”

Accordingly, Mahachi’s lawyers have since written to the hospital requesting the medical records of the minor child.

“In these various reports which unfortunately have gone public, there has been suggestions that the minor child could have been burnt or otherwise. Our client has even been advised that due to the medical state of the minor child he is responsible and he can be charged in terms of our laws in Zimbabwe, however we state that such process has not ensued,” read the letter.

“Without dragging the institution to otherwise personal fights between the mother Marita Peresu Ndlovu and Kudakwashe Mahachi, we have instructions from our client to request as we hereby do the medical record of the minor child.

“We advise that we will meet the cost of such information if there is need.”

Sibanda also dismissed allegations that the child was smuggled back to Zimbabwe.

“The child was not smuggled, unless the members of the public take using Malayitsha to mean that the child was smuggled. The minor child has a valid passport that is why when he travelled to South Africa initially, he used an aeroplane.”

Meanwhile, Ndlovu, the boy’s mother is alleging that she only learnt that her son was back in Zimbabwe and staying in Cowdry Park, Bulawayo with Mahachi’s grandmother, on April 19 as she had been blocked on WhatsApp by the Warriors star.

She further claimed that she went to get her son as soon as she heard he was in the country and saw him heavily bandaged with burns all over his body.