CCC urges supporters to attend Zanu PF meetings to avoid intimidation

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has urged its rural supporters to attend Zanu-PF meetings to avoid being intimidated, but to remember to vote for the main opposition come 2023.

The Nelson Chamisa led party via its recruitment and mobilisation exercise code-named Mugwazo, is hoping to penetrate all rural areas which are traditionally considered Zanu PF’s strongholds.

CCC interim organising secretary Amos Chibaya told NewsDay that people in the rural areas were tired of Zanu PF, but were afraid to openly express it.

He urged them to attend ruling party meetings, but knowing who to vote for.

“The enthusiasm in rural areas is pleasing. People are tired of the Zanu PF government. Even the Zanu PF supporters are now tired.

“There are those who are afraid of being noticed for supporting our party. Some are afraid of losing their farm land, being left out in agricultural inputs and food distribution programmes such as Pfumvudza,” he said.

“We are simply keeping our database and encouraging them to attend Zanu PF meetings, but they must know where to vote come 2023.

“I can tell that the future is bright. I see the party achieving the six million vote target during the 2023 general elections.”

The CCC party was formed in January this year by Chamisa and his colleagues after Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe took control of the MDC Alliance via the courts.

The newly formed party, however, went on to win the majority of seats up for grabs in parliamentary by-elections, getting 19 seats compared to Zanu-PF’s 9 seats. Nehanda Radio