Two Spanish La Liga clubs target Warriors goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa

Zimbabwean international Martin Mapisa has reportedly attracted the interest of two Spanish La Liga clubs who are said to be arranging to acquire his services.

The rumoured move was revealed by the state-owned daily newspaper the Herald on Wednesday.

According to the publication, the 23-year-Warriors goalkeeper and the Aces Youth Soccer Academy (AYSA) graduate could become the first Zimbabwean player to turn out for a Spanish topflight outfit.

This comes after two undisclosed teams from the Spanish La Liga are reportedly lining up to rope him (Mapisa) in for next season.

However, in an interview with the Herald the (AYSA) director, Nigel Munyati neither denied or agreed to the move as he remained coy on giving full details pertaining the deal.

“Mapisa (Martin) hopefully can secure a move into one of the La Liga clubs this coming transfer period but unfortunately I cannot divulge more on the goings-on.

“I am very happy and everyone is excited to see one of our own products attracting the interests of such big teams (names withheld) in world football,” the AYSA director revealed.

The 23-year-old lanky goalkeeper is currently on a half season loan at Union Deportiva Llanera from Zamora FC set to expire mid year on 30 June, 2022.

Both UD Llanera and Zamora FC play in the Primera Division RFEF-Group 1 a new third tier Spanish division that replaced the old Spanish Segunda B.

Mapisa has played for a number of Spanish lower league clubs since his arrival in Spain four years ago.

Initially, his blossoming football journey in Spain began in 2018 when he signed for a seventh tier club CD Almunecar.

He then established himself in the lower league division and in less than a year he signed for Velez CF.

This was before he put pen to paper with his current club Zamora FC who are four divisions up the seventh tier league.

The youthful goalkeeper made his senior national team debut last year in November when the Warriors lost 2-0 to neighbours Zambia at the National Sports Stadium in a dead rubber AFCON 2021 qualifier.

Since then he has been getting national team call ups and was also part of the Warriors team that played at the AFCON tournament in January.

Meanwhile, the alleged interest of the two Spanish topflight club’s on Mapisa come exactly a year after the Zimbabwean goalkeeper told BBC Sports Africa in an interview his aim is to play in one of the top leagues and become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“My ultimate goal is to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. And play in one of the top leagues,” the 23-year-old AYSA product told BBC in an article published on the 6th of April, 2021. Nehanda Radio