Benjani set for his first big test as a coach against in-form DeMbare

Recently appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars’ head coach Benjani Mwaruwari is set to encounter his first big test in the dugout when his side face-off against in-form Dynamos FC this coming weekend.

Ngezi are scheduled to play Dembare on Saturday at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 11 fixture.

The kickoff time is 3pm.

The weekend’s intriguing premier league fixture will be Mwaruwari’s second match as the man in charge of Madamburo as Ngezi Platinum Stars are fondly known.

Saturday’s match will see the ex-Warriors skipper hoping to register his first league victory since his appointment at the his newly coached side.

The former player to now defunct Bidvest Wits was unveiled by Ngezi last week, replacing Rodwell Dhlakama who reportedly quit the club following some allegations of corruption.

Mwaruwari then marked his debut in the local league which was also the beginning of his journey as a head coach last Sunday when his side played Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to Denver Mukamba’s 84th minute equaliser which cancelled Obriel Chirinda’s first half goal which came through a penalty.

Mukamba’s goal saved the day for the ex-Chippa United and Jomo Cosmos striker who could have recorded a defeat on his debut match as a head a coach.

Then reacting to the stalemate on his debut match the 43-year-old said: “As my first game playing away from home is always difficult but considering that we were one nil down taking a point was very good.”

But despite the draw, he said his aim was to win his first match in charge of Ngezi.

“My aim was to win my first match but unfortunately I didn’t win and my focus is now on the next match,” he added.

And, as a result of his comment after the Chiefs’ draw on the road, the Undertaker as Mwaruwari is nicknamed is likely set to make every effort to bury Dembare at Madamburo’s fortress Baobab Stadium.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for the former Manchester City striker who is facing an in form Dynamos which is under the tutelage of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Interestingly both Benjani and Ndiraya had short lived stints as Assistants to national team manager Zdravko Logarusic who was later sacked over a spate of poor results.

Ndiraya and his charges who had a slow start to the 2021/22 season have emerged as title contenders as they have so far gone for five wins on the trot.

Nonetheless, the Harare giants also have a huge mountain to climb in Mhondoro in a match which will be their first away game in over a month now.

Meanwhile, at the same time the 20 time championship winners will be seeking to maintain their winning form.

In their five successive wins, the Glamour Boys have played and won four in Harare at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare’s last away match was a 2-0 win over struggling side Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in February.

The Glamour Boys are second on the log with 22 points from 10 games and they are a point adrift of log leaders Chicken Inn who have also played the same number of games.

Their next opponents Ngezi who have 16 points from 10 games are seated on fifth position.