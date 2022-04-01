Uebert Angel commits US$2m to another round of food aid in Zimbabwe

Businessman and Ambassador-At-Large Uebert Angel has pledged US$2m to another round of food aid in Zimbabwe, double what he did in 2020 when his Uebert Angel Foundation coordinated with ruling party and opposition MPs to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.

He won plaudits from many for the non-partisan manner of the programme which saw mealie meal and other basic commodities given to thousands of people affected by the ravaging drought and effects of the then Covid-19 lockdown in marginalised communities.

The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year in March with some believing his charity work and goodwill generated thereafter was one of the key factors.

“True religion is in helping people and during this global pandemic the church has a role to not only pray for people but also offer help,” the preacher said in one of his sermons.

In January 2020 the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

The foundation followed this up in February that same year when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

In February this year Angel, after paying for 400 students fees in tertiary education, devoted himself to renovating the neglected Gwanzura Stadium in Harare with work already underway at the Harare City Council owned stadium.

The renovations come at a time when there has been a loud outcry from the football fraternity of late pointing out to the eyesore looking football stadiums that are dotted across the country.

The worrying situation culminated in CAF banning stadiums that include the National Sports, Rufaro and Barbourfields Stadiums deeming them as sub-standard and unable to host any international matches.

Away from the charity work the UK based businessman is busy with several projects under construction or nearing completion in Zimbabwe.

He is building the 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome and the Beethoven Hotel with 40 executive rooms in Harare’s Braeside suburb.

The multi-million dollar project is set to be completed anytime now will see the Harare Hippodrome become the largest conference centre in the country beating the Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre in Harare which has a capacity of 4500.

Angel is also building the first transit hotel in Zimbabwe, two miles from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

The Mozart Hotel and Conference Centre is expected to cater for a variety of people like pilots, airline staff and other patrons who live in cities outside Harare and want to make use of a hotel near the airport. Nehanda Radio