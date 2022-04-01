Benjani to use contacts to link Ngezi players with European teams

Mhondoro based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars could soon “reap what they sow” following the appointment of Benjani Mwaruwari as the club’s new head coach.

This comes after the newly appointed Mwaruwari revealed he is determined to facilitate a European tour for his new employers during their pre-season campaign.

In fact, Ngezi are likely set to play the French club AJ Auxerre first after the ex-Warriors captain highlighted his proposal to see the two clubs face off in a pre-season friendly match was approved by the French outfit.

According to reports, the Undertaker as Mwaruwari is fondly known secured the practise match when he was undergoing a week long coaching attachment with Auxerre in France earlier this month.

“I was recently there (Auxerre) when I was appointed the new Ngezi coach as I was doing my coaching attachment with the club. I then spoke to them that we would like to come and play them in a pre-season friendly match and they accepted.

“As it stands, a friendly match with Auxerre is already in the pipeline,” he said.

Mwaruwari was unveiled as the club’s new substantive coach on Tuesday along with his backroom staff of the former Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiragwi as his two assistant coaches.

Apart from facilitating friendly matches for Madamburo (Ngezi) the 43-year-old former Warriors assistant coach also said he is prepared to assist the club’s players to undergo trials and secure moves to European teams.

“I will try to help players to go for trials abroad. If I see a good player within the squad it will be easy for that player to go for trials that’s the advantage of me being here,” he further added.

However, the ex-Manchester City and Jomo Cosmos striker who is a holder of a UEFA A coaching badge is set to wait for a nod from ZIFA to sit on the bench for his new side.

This is because his attained coaching license doesn’t tally with the country’s club licensing system. The requirements only permit holders of CAF A badge to be in charge of premier league clubs. Nehanda Radio