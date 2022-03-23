Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally, wants to “continue the legacy”

Late former President Robert Mugabe’s eldest son Robert Jnr attended a Zanu-PF rally in Chitungwiza on Wednesday claiming “I’m a Zanu PF child” and that he wants to “continue the legacy”.

He arrived at the rally alongside Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Deputy Sports Minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire. He went on to sit beside flamboyant cleric Passion Java in the VIP tent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Robert Jnr said it was a family tradition to support Zanu-PF hence he wanted to continue the legacy.

“I thought I should come and support the party,” he said.

“Since I was born all I know is Zanu-PF. I’m a Zanu PF child and it’s only right that I continue the legacy.”

Robert Jnr’s dad, Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s founding father, was removed from power by his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa through a military coup in November 2017. He had ruled the country for 37 years.

In 2018 just before the elections, Mugabe convened a press conference at his Blue Roof mansion where he threw his support behind opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

“I have said it before and I have said it very clearly. I cannot vote for those who have tormented me. I can’t. I will make my choice among the other 22,” he said, referring to the presidential candidates, of which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was one.

Mugabe died in 2019 while he was admitted in a Singapore hospital. He was aged 95.

Meanwhile Mutsvangwa said Robert Jnr’s move was going to inspire more youths.

“He is going to be a very good encouragement to our youths,” he said.

“There was a generation of young people from the 1960s and 70s who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a matter of continuity from baton stick to baton stick in a continuous lay race for the future of the prosperity of Zimbabwe. And having Robert here is very inspiring.”

The rally is one of many others conducted this year to mobilise supporters ahead of by-elections set for Saturday.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will also preside over his party rally tomorrow in Chitungwiza.