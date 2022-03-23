Tendayi Darikwa grabs a brace of assists to inspire title chasing Wigan

Zimbabwean international Tendayi Darikwa’s two assists over the weekend inspired his side and title chasers Wigan Athletic, who play in the English Football League (EFL) League One, to a 4-1 victory over Morecambe.

The league one fixture which saw Wigan record their 24th win of the season was played at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

It was the 30-year-old Wigan captain and right back, Darikwa who provided two assists in both halves to help his side to a comfortable 4-1 thumping.

His first assist came through in the 18th minute when his pinpoint cross from the right was met by Magennis who headed home to give the Latics a 1-0 lead.

The second assist came as a result of the Warriors star’s inadvertent touch in the opposition box teeing up Stephen Humphrys for the Athletic’s last goal.

But despite the inadvertent touch the Warriors defender claimed all the assists.

“It’s two (assists), the last touch also counts,” the former Nottingham Forest full back told the Wigan Today Newspaper.

“The first goal was a good ball in, and Josh being Josh, had that striker’s instinct and it was a good header.

“The second one just ricocheted off my head and Humps finished it off, but they all count!”

Then commenting on their victorious match, Darikwa said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult game, especially coming into it on the back of a tough run with a lot of Saturday and Tuesday games.”

“Morecambe are in a position where they are fighting for everything, and it was important for us to get the first goal and within that, the three points.

“Teams come here and make it really difficult for us, so it was important that we started the game with a tempo and we did that,” he further told the publication.

“It’s been difficult physically for us, but any player would say that a run of games is better than training.

“We’ve got a very good squad with good depth and everyone has played their part. Hopefully we can continue it for the next nine games and finish strongly.

“The fixture pile-up has been physically demanding, with a lot of traveling and games. It’s important for us to get a bit of downtime, and to prepare for the next games coming up.”

Saturday’s big win means Wigan who are fighting to return to the Championship are now closing in on the top spot.

They are a point behind the log leaders Rotherham United who have 80 points but having played two games ahead of them.

Wigan have so far played 37 matches with 79 points in their pocket, while Rotherham have played 39.