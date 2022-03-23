Former Minister Walter Mzembi’s brother collapses, dies in bank queue

By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Gabriel Mzembi (50), a teacher and brother to former Minister of Tourism, Walter Mzembi collapsed and died Monday morning while on his way to the POSB Bank in Masvingo.

Walter Mzembi confirmed the death on his Twitter handle but said that the deceased collapsed while standing in a Bank queue. Sources however, said that the deceased, a teacher at Mavizhu Primary School in Renco Mine was far away from the Bank when he collapsed.

Mourners are gathered at his home at Rupike Irrigation Scheme in Ward 23 under Chief Nyajena.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was not aware of the incident.

“Tragic news in the family, my brother Francis Gabriel collapsed and died this morning in a bank queue in Masvingo,” wrote Mzembi.

The deceased’s brother Taurai was called and he rushed Mzembi to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he was referred to PSMAS where he had a medical aid cover.

Mzembi had not shown or complained of any ailments at the time he died. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at PSMAS.

Mzembi is survived by his wife and five children, two girls and three boys.

The burial arrangements are yet to be announced.