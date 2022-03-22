Mnangagwa’s alleged son dragged to court over US$6 500 by ex-wife

A Kwekwe man who alleges to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son has been dragged to court by his ex-wife for failing to pay a US$6 500 debt, Nehanda Radio can report.

Sakile Mnangagwa whose home address is listed as Lot 1 Sherwood Block, Kwekwe, the President’s famous Farm in Kwekwe, has been summoned to come to court to answer to allegations that he owes his former wife Patience Mudandiro US$6 500.

Mudandiro last week sued Sakile for maintenance after the two stayed together for three years before their union ended.

In the latest case, she is seeking an order directing that Sakile pay US$6 500.00 or RTGS bank rate equivalent being money for fridge, school tees and transporters.

“The Plaintiff’s claim is for payment of US$6 500.00 or RTGS bank rate equivalence being money for Fridge, school fees and transporters,” read part of the court papers.

“Firstly, sometime in January 2020 the defendant borrowed some money US$1 200.00 from the plaintiff which he declared that he wanted to pay school fees for his sister in Zambia.

“The plaintiff handed over the school fees money to one Bernard Mnangagwa, a brother to the defendant who stays in Waterfalls Harare. The defendant promised to pay back the money but could not do so.

“Secondly, sometime in March 2020 the defendant went on to have a loan of a fridge from the plaintiff at a cost of US$2 300.00 promised to combine the school fees and US$1 200.00 for the fridge and pay it once off.”

It is further alleged that Mudandiro, trusted the defendant to an extent that she never thought that he would refuse and or neglect to pay back her monies.

“Further, the Defendant hired the transporters to carry his maize and asked the plaintiff to pay for him. Out of trust again the Plaintiff also paid US$3 000 to the defendant’s relative one Mr Tsoka at Prince Edward,

” The plaintiff made several moves through phone calls and WhatsApp: messages trying to convince the defendant to pay back her monies but to no avail. The defendant was and is still giving unnecessary excuses. He is showing that he has no picture of wanting to pay back plaintiff’s monies With these, the plaintiff has been left with no option except to seek the intervention of this Honourable Court

“Despite several demands, the defendant has either refused and neglected or to pay the total debt.”

Sources close to Nehanda Radio claim Sakile is in fact the son of one of President Mnangagwa’s brothers and actually stays with him in Kwekwe.

Sakile is yet to file his opposing affidavit.