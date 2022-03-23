Bulawayo man accused of raping 17 women finally arrested in Luveve

A 29-year-old Bulawayo man accused of raping 17 women since December 2018 has now been arrested, police in the city have confirmed.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrested of serial rapist Prosper Buhle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of Prosper Buhle (29) in connection with a spate of rape and robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo and surrounding areas during the period extending from December 2018 to March 2022,” the statement read.

“The suspect would approach victims and masquerade as a bona fide messenger, who had been sent to deliver goods by relatives to the victims before asking them to accompany him.

“The suspect would use footpaths through bushes where he would rape the victims and thereafter steal their cellphones, money and any other valuables from the complainants.”

Buhle was arrested last week Thursday in Luveve after a tip-off from a member of the public.

All 17 rape victims have since identified Buhle during an identification parade.