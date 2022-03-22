Bosso appoints former player Luphahla as their new second assistant coach

Barely 24 hours after leaving the ZIFA Northern Region Division One outfit Golden Eagles, Joel Luphahla has been appointed as the new second assistant coach by his former club Highlanders FC.

The Bulawayo based premier league giants officially confirmed the new development in a statement issued on Tuesday signed by the club’s Executive Secretary Morgen Dube.

“Following a recent rise on the team’s performance your executive committee has reviewed the works of the Mandla Mpofu Staff,” reads the part of the statement.

“We have resolved to support the Coaches and allow them to carry their mandate of competing for the ultimate prize in the league.

“Following their request to beef up the bench and have a full complement Joel Luphahla has been brought in as the second Assistant Coach.

“We humbly urge the Highlanders family to support the Technical Team in all ways possible to help the Club attain the intended goal,” Dube revealed in the statement.

Bosso’s new technical team will appear as follows; head coach Mandla Mpofu, first assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu as well as the newly appointed second assistant coach Luphahla.

Prior to his recent appointment, Dubai (Luphahla) who also previously played for Bosso once coached Gweru based side Telone FC back in 2018.

He earned the midlands based team promotion into the top flight in the same season (2018) when his side had finished top in the ZIFA Central Region Division One league.

But despite leading the team to promotion, Luphahla couldn’t coach Telone in the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League owing to his failure to meet ZIFA’s required coaching qualifications.