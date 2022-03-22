Yellow movement bigger than formation of MDC 21 years ago: Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said the momentum surrounding the inception of the new party has turned out to be bigger than the foundation of MDC 21 years ago.

The MDC was founded by Morgan Tsvangirai as a labour movement in 1999. Chamisa was part of the youthful brass that formed it together with the likes of Tendai Biti and Job Sikhala.

Through kicks and kisses, the party survived until ownership controversies gripped it after Tsvangirai’s death in 2018. Thokozani Khupe split from the original party and went away with MPs and councillors before she recalled more than half of them for supporting Chamisa.

Douglas Mwonzora also joined Khupe before he kicked her out of the party this year.

Chamisa in January formed a new movement and named it CCC. For the past two months, he has been going around the country launching the party ahead of Saturday’s by-election.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader said the momentum around the formation of CCC was big.

“In 1999 we founded and launched the old and past Red party, we had huge momentum. But THIS TIME, the yellow CCC wave and momentum is too much, So fresh,So amplified,So electric! Godisinit and Citizensareinit.

“We have come to triple things. We’re Triple C!” Chamisa wrote on his Twitter handle.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised elections in 2023 with Chamisa expected to face Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ballot for the second time.