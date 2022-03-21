Khupe joins Chamisa, CCC party says ‘citizens’ movement is for any citizen’

MDC-T faction leader Thokozani Khupe on Monday announced that she and her supporters will be joining Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The move by Khupe comes five days before by-elections which she largely is responsible for after recalling opposition MPs and councillors who supported Chamisa.

Her MDC-T party split after she was suspended by her rival Douglas Mwonzora.

She appeared at a press conference donning yellow regalia together with her supporters. She urged them to support CCC candidates in the upcoming by-elections.

“I’m there announcing that we are calling all our members to go and vote on the 26th of March for Citizens Coalition for Change candidates across the country.

“By voting on the 26th of March, we are building a strong foundation for a resounding victory in 2023,” Khupe said.

She told her supporters to, “go to every house, village, cities, mobilizing citizens so that they go out to vote in their numbers on 26th of March for Citizens Coalition for Change candidates across the country..

“I would like to emphasize that it is important for us to come together and unite and join hands and rally behind Advocate Nelson Chamisa because, come 2023, there is no doubt that he is going to be the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“I’m calling to unite so that collectively we must deliver the real change to the people of Zimbabwe and give them better lives.”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio on whether or not CCC would admit her and give her a top position, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the citizens would decide who their leaders are.

“Right now, Agenda 2022 is about Citizens’ Action for Change. The core business of every citizen is to mobilize, organize, recruit and conscientise for change so that we build a new Zimbabwe. The citizens’ movement is for any citizen,” she said.

“However, the leadership of the movement will be determined by the citizens who are at the centre of the movement and all its decision-making processes. Citizens will assess each and every candidate for their suitability to lead.” Nehanda Radio