Highlanders FC finally appoint youthful Ronald Moyo as the club’s CEO

Premier league giants, Highlanders FC have finally appointed the youthful Ronald Moyo as the club’s substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The club’s executive secretary Morgen Dube confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday. Moyo’s appointment comes four months after he was made the stand in CEO.

“After a long search that followed adverts for the vacant CEO position, we have managed to fill in the slot. We went through a rigorous exercise of screening and looking at a number of club immediate and long term needs.

“We were indeed convinced that from all the best men we had at our disposal one had to take the crown. All your concerns about not downgrading the club with an average pro have been taken care of in the water tight and thorough process.

“I here take this opportunity to appeal to your unquestionable support to this great institution by accepting, respecting and supporting this choice and decision in that regard, Ronald Moyo has been identified, chosen and appointed the substantive Highlanders Football Club Chief Executive Officer,” Dube said.

He added: “Moyo will officially assume office on the 1st of April 2022.”

Moyo the former Bantu Rovers media officer has been acting as the Bosso CEO since last year October.

Initially appointed as the club’s media officer, Moyo took over from Nhlanhla Dube who was placed on forced leave before his contract expired in December 2021.

Aged 30, Moyo will presently become the youngest CEO to lead a giant football club in the country. Highlanders are the oldest club and one of the most supported in the country together with Dynamos FC.