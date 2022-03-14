David Moyo hits brace to salvage draw for Scottish side Hamilton Academical

Warriors striker David Moyo’s brace on Saturday evening salvaged a draw for his side Hamilton Academical who play in the Scottish second-tier league.

Moyo netted one goal each in both halves to help the Scottish Championship outfit to come from behind twice in a game that ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

It was the visitors Dunfermline Athletic who drew first blood with just five minutes played, thanks to Coll Donaldson’s goal in the early stages of the match.

However, a 24th minute equaliser from Moyo cancelled Donaldson’s opener to restore parity for the Accies.

The 27-year-old forward scored through a header after challenging the goalkeeper who had fumbled the ball in the air.

Albeit, the Pars boss John Hughes believes Moyo’s goal was supposed to be disallowed citing the striker had fouled his side’s goalkeeper.

“I’m not questioning referee’s integrity but that’s really disappointing, anybody could see Moyo was right up there, leading with his elbow, there wouldn’t be another goal in world football given like that, so it was really disappointing.”

Nevertheless, the match went into the break with a 1-1 scoreline but then the visitors regained the lead seven minutes into the second half through Steven Lawless who scored from the spot kick.

But once again it was the Zimbabwean international who equalised in the 76th minute to complete his brace and also to help the hosts snatch a vital point.

Moyo’s brace takes his tally of goals he has scored this season to seven in 30 games he has featured in so far.

Hamilton Accies manager Stuart Taylor was a happy man after the match.

He went on to praise his charges for displaying a spirited performance that led to a hard fought come back draw.

“I’m really happy with the way we finished the game but I did say to them before they went out that it was going to be hard-fought game,” he said.

“I think the players responded really well to going a goal down twice, and in the last 15-20 minutes of the game I felt we were the team on top and I thought we were going to go on and win it.” Nehanda Radio