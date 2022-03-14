Boost for Steven Gerrard as Warriors star Nakamba nears return

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is set to be handed a huge boost as Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba is reportedly nearing his return to full action.

Nakamba, 28, who suffered a serious knee injury in December when Villa lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield could make his long awaited return on 4 April.

This comes after the 28-year-old is recovering well after undergoing a knee surgery that determined he must be sidelined for 12-16 weeks.

According to the BirminghamLive the Zimbabwean international who has been out for two months could mark his return early next month.

He might be available for selection when Villa travels away to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 4 April.

Gerrard also confirmed the midfielder is set to regain full fitness in April after the FIFA international break.

He told the BirminghamLive before the team’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham yesterday evening at the London Stadium.

“We’ve got the majority of the team fit and available, there’s only Marvelous who we are waiting for to come back into the group,” said Gerrard ahead of his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Hammers.

“He (Nakamba) is going to be out for another three to four weeks,” he added.

The former Bantu Rovers player’s injury setback came at a time he had slowly turned into a powerhouse in Gerrard’s midfield department, cementing himself in the gaffer’s preferred starting eleven.

But now due to the injury blow he has missed 13 games across all competitions.

Before suffering a knee injury, Nakamba had played five games under the English manager.

He started in all the five matches and was on the losing side once.

As a result of his superb performance, the soft spoken left footed midfielder was voted the club’s player of the month in November. Nehanda Radio