Five state security officers in court for armed robbery

By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Two Police officers, one serving soldier and two retired have appeared at Masvingo Magistrates Court this morning facing charges of armed robbery.

The suspects are Justice Maringapasi (38) of ZRP Mabvuku, Force number 062874Q while Givemore Nyakabawo who is stationed at ZRP Harare Central and is said to be on the run.

From ZNA is Tapiwa Perukai (36), a serving member stationed at 3 Brigade Camp in Mutare, Euvencio Musundire (42) (retired) from Chief Mukanganwi’s area in Bikita and Method Musinyari (42) (retired) staying in Kuwadzana.

The five are part of an eight-member gang nabbed by Masvingo CID on Tuesday afternoon after they robbed Empress Mine in Mashava of 500 grams of gold. They all appeared before Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Enias Magate and were remanded in custody to March 17, 2022.

Two other suspects Obert Matiza and Joseph Peter are employees of Empress Mine while the other two members of the gang Tamuka Chiremba and George Chirodza are unemployed.

After the robbery, the gang was trekked down to Masvingo after which there was a shootout near Chicken Inn in the CBD and the suspects sped off in a silver Toyota Wish towards Harare.

They were involved in an accident with a haulage truck and six suspects were nabbed at the scene while three escaped and two were arrested later.

Tamuka Chiremba (34) unemployed from Matererine Block 2 in Mbare, Harare, Joseph Peter (30) from Kuwadzana 3, Harare who is employed at Empress Mine, George Chirodza (48) unemployed from Gukwe Village, Chief Chinamhora in Domboshava, Obert Matiza (21) a Shine Time Security Company guard stationed at the mine from Chief Ndanga’s area in Zaka who is employed at Empress Mine.

It is the State case that on Tuesday at around 10am Clive Nyamande was driving a scooter at the mine carrying some 500g of gold ore concentrate. Suddenly the suspects appeared and disarmed Obert Matiza, a security guard from Shinetime Security Company of his 303 Rifle. They snatched the ore concentrate and escaped in the direction of Masvingo.