Jordan Zemura extends contract with AFC Bournemouth until 2023

England based highly rated Warriors left back Jordan Zemura has extended his contract with AFC Bournemouth which is set to run until June 2023.

The Cherries confirmed Zemura’s stay along with three of his teammates in a statement which reads as follows:

“The club has taken up their option to extend the contracts of both Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura until June 2023,” Bournemouth revealed.

“Anthony and Zemura have impressed during their first full season in the first team, making 58 appearances and scoring ten goals between them.”

Prior his recent extension, the exciting Warriors’ full back’s contract was set to expire in the summer.

Nevertheless, he decided to pen a new contract with the Championship side.

Initially, the clause of the first agreement offered the Cherries an option to extend the defender’s contract by a further 12 months.

The club’s Chief Executive, Neill Blake expressed his delight at the new development.

“We are very pleased to have finalised these contracts. We have a proud track record of developing young players at this club and the progress being made by these four demonstrates the pathway that exists from our age groups into the first team,” he said.

All this comes after the Cherries manager Scott Parker once revealed his plans to keep the talented player back in December.

At the moment, Zemura has made 23 appearances for the promotion chasing side who are second on the championship table.

The Zimbabwean international has reportedly lost once in all the 23 games he has featured in so far.

He has apparently proved to be an influential and key player in Parker’s team. This was on display over the weekend away to Stoke City.

The dreadlocked left footed player provided a last minute assist to help his spirited side to record a 2-1 victory from behind.

The win propelled Bournemouth to second position on 61 points with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, apart from Zemura's delightful news last week another Zimbabwean teenage sensation Tawanda Masvanhise signed his first professional contract with the English Premier League side Leicester City.