Mnangagwa’s son to pocket US$14.5m-a-year for 25 years from City of Harare

Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T Harare councillors gave out Pomona Dump sites for free to a bogus Netherlands company that involves President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, without going to tender and residents are expected to pay more than US$14,600,000 per year.

Geogenix B.V, a company which is jointly chaperoned by Delish Nguwaya and Collins Mnangagwa (Mnangagwa’s son) is expected to be paid at least US$22 000 a day and US$14,600,000 a year, according to its contract.

The company is expected to turn the waste in the Pomona landfill into energy.

Nehanda Radio understands Geogenix B.V, was, without going to tender, given Pomona Dump sites for free by City of Harare (COH) councillors led by acting Mayor Stewart Mutizwa in June last year.

The contracted company is also believed to have been blacklisted in Europe for being shadowy and controversial. But in Zimbabwe it is allegedly linked to the first family.

In 2020, in Albania, City News Albania exposed Geogenix B.V, as having “tried to hide their names”.

The newspapers said: “The concession company of 128 million euros, Integrated Energy BV SPV, which has taken over the Sharra landfill and the Tirana incinerator, has single shareholders Integrated Energy BV, a company registered in the Netherlands, a chain of shell companies, which tried to hide their names.”

It is further reported that the company, in a different identity, caused controversy in Europe and “an investigation of a wide network of journalists of an investigative network from several European countries, Integrated Energy BV at one point disappeared, and did not appear anywhere.

But we were able to find out that Integrated Energy BV, the company that has 100% of the shares of the company that has the concession of the incinerator in Tirana, had changed its name to Geogenix BV.”

In the agreement, it is the City of Harare (COH) which is supposed to collect refuse and pay that huge money at the city dump site.

Research, however, indicates that, to buy a new Refuse collection truck, it cost around US$30 000. The residents are expected to pay more than half of that money daily to the Netherlands company.

The “illegal” meeting that established this controversial contract was chaired by Councillor Mutizwa and it happened while Mayor Jacob Mafume, who is facing frivolous criminal abuse of office allegations, was suspended.

A source close to Nehanda Radio said, the Minister (July Moyo) came “to personally protect councillor Mutizwa and forced a quorum. As reward,” Mutizwa is being sent on a council funded trip to Dubai with all expenses paid.”

It is further alleged that the “deal was fast tracked to beat the 26 March By-Elections fearing Citizens Coalition for Change councillors might block the deal. While Minister was inside Townhouse building Mnangagwa’s son was seen parking at Town House throughout the meeting.”

The contract seen by Nehanda Radio read, “Geogenix B.V a limited liability company involved in the business of waste recycling, expressed interest to partner with COH in a waste to energy project at Pomona Dumpsite and is desirous of developing a waste to energy plant at the Pomona Dumpsite (hereinafter referred to as the Project); D.

“On 29 June, 2021 the Joint Environmental Management Committee, Finance and Development Committee and Business Committee under item 4, recommended to Council to approve and Council approved the Project concept by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Geogenix B.V wherein Geogenix B.V has carried out a feasibility study for the Project and it is annexed to this Agreement; E.

“The Project was approved by the Cabinet of Zimbabwe (details to be inserted), and is awaiting to get National Project Status as provided for in this Agreement (ref to be put). F. The COH has considered the viability and bankability of the Project and

On financial matters, the contract read: “From the Commencement Date, COH shall pay the Fee to the Contractor, which shall be equal to the rate of USD 40 (Forty) (excluding applicable value added tax [VAT]) per each tonne of Waste deposited by COH at the Site, operated by the Contractor, from the Sites Handover Date. COH will pay the Fee to the Contractor within thirty (30) days from the date of the invoice receipt by the Contractor.”

“For the first year not less than 550 tonnes/day and in any case not less than 200 750. tonnes/year” which translates to US$22 000 a day.

“From the fifth year until the end of the contract not less than 1000 tonnes/day and in any case not less than 365 000 tonnes/year (US$14,600,000).”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio Wednesday morning, acting Mayor Mutizwa said the deal went to tender during the time of former Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni. He said it is was above board and expected to go on

“The deal started five years ago, if not eight years ago when we still had Manyenyeni as the Mayor. There were two tender adverts that were made. The first failed to attract anyone.

“The second attracted the Geogenix B.V of Netherlands. There was due diligence that was done that time which failed to interest the leadership that was there that time.

“And then it came again two years back when (Hebert) Gomba was Mayor and sought to seek a partnership with council to do the worst to energy proposal which was then considered by council.

“We are also going to receive 3 cents per per kilo hour watt from the power generation. So, it is a lie to say we are giving it for free. So don’t be carried away by those who are either against me or the government.

“I said I’m opening a new narrative that will spell you with service delivery matters. No politics. I’m not here for politics. I’m not scared of anything this deal is above board. It is beyond me now. It is government business and the council is going to benefit hugely.

“We are paying for the dumpsite management. There are two areas of payment, the collection and dumpsite.” Nehanda Radio